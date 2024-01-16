El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant 800 turnpike road
Food
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings
8 pieces. Choice of sauce: mango habanero, barbecue, buffalo, plain$11.99
- Nachos
Choice of meat cheese comes with it: ground beef, shredded beef, shredded chicken$11.99
- Flautas
Flour. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. 4 flautas with cheese dip$12.99
- Quesadilla$5.50
- Queso Fundido Con Chorizo$8.99
- Espinaca Dip$8.99
- Queso Dip
Cheese dip$5.99
- Large Guacamole
Large$9.99
- Guacamole Dip$6.50
- Tamales
2 pieces$8.00
- Chile Reyeno, Rice and Beans
1 piece. Fill with cheese$9.99
Fajita Dishes
- Fajitas Pollo
Grilled chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$18.00
- Fajitas Steak
Grilled steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$19.50
- Mixed Fajitas
Grilled steak and grilled stripped chicken cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$20.00
- Tres Tiros Fajitas
Grilled chicken stripped, steak and shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$21.99
- Fajita Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: white rice, black beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$21.00
- Pescado Fajitas
Haddock fish cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: white rice, black beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$21.00
- Fajitas Del Mar
Crab, scallops, shrimp and tilapia fish cooked with onions, tomatoes, red, yellow and green bell peppers on a hot pan. On the side: white rice, black beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (flour or corn)$24.00
- Fajitas Ixtapa
Grilled chicken, steak, scallops and shrimp cooked with mixed bell peppers, onion, tomato and pineapple and our special house sauce served with white rice, black beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo$24.00
- Fajita Quesadilla
Choice of meat. Quesadilla fill with cheese and the meat of your choose with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and slide of tomato$17.50
- Molcajete
Grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, nopales, onions, chorizo, shredded cheese and covered with cheese dip served with rice and beans lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo$35.00
Chicken Dishes
- Arroz Con Pollo ACP
Grilled stripped chicken placed in a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce served with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$17.50
- Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken cooked with chorizo placed in a bed of rice covered with cheese sauce served with lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$18.50
- Chicken Chipotle
Grilled stripped chicken covered with chipotle sauce served with rice, lettuce, sour cream and sliced tomato. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$18.00
- Pollo Maya
Grilled chicken breast cooked with mushrooms, onions and pineapple slices covered with our special Mexican sauce and cheese dip, rice and beans. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$19.00
- Vallarta Special
Stripped chicken cooked with onion, pineapple, mushrooms, red and yellow pepper cooked with our special sauce, white rice, lettuce, sour cream and slice of tomato. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$20.00
- Pollo Loco
Grill chicken breast covered with our special house sauce, rice and guacamole salad. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$16.00
- Pollo Fiesta
Grilled chicken breast cooked with onions and mushrooms on side rice and guacamole salad. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$16.00
Steak Dishes
- Churrasco (carne Asada)
Carne asada. 2 grilled rib eye, scallions, onions, lettuce, slices of avocado, pico de gallo, rice and beans. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$21.99
- Steak Pueblo
Grill T-bone covered with grilled jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, rice and beans. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$25.00
- New York Steak
Grilled T-bone, rice and a house salad$25.00
- Zessly (Pueblo Viejo )
Pueblo viejo. Grilled chicken breast, grilled rib eye and shrimp topped with grilled onions and color peppers, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. (4) tortillas (corn or flour)$24.99
- Home Steak
Grilled T-bone with mushroom, mashed potato and asparagus$25.00
- Cielo Y Tierra
Grilled rib eye, grilled chicken breast, rice and beans$23.99
Seafood Dishes
- Mariscos Plate
Crab, shrimp, scallops, tilapia fish cooked with chipotle sauce, white rice, lettuce, tomato and slices of avocado$25.99
- Tilapia and Shrimp
Grilled tilapia and shrimp with white rice, lettuce, tomato and slices of avocado$22.99
- Camarones Toreados
Cooked shrimp with or special spicy sauce served with white rice, lettuce, tomato and slices of avocado$22.99
- Camarones Al Ají
Cooked shrimp with garlic butter served with white rice, lettuce tomato and slices of avocado$21.99
- Tacos De Camarón
3 grilled shrimp tacos served with cabbage, white rice, black beans and salsa$13.99
- Tacos De Pescado
3 grilled tilapia fish tacos served with cabbage, white rice, black beans and salsa de pescado$13.99
- Cangrejo Enchiladas
Tree crab enchiladas cooked with onions and tomatoes covered with cheese sauce served white rice, lettuce, tomato and slices of avocado$17.99
- Cotel De Camaron
Cooked shrimp in a delicious broth, fresh onions, tomatoes, cucumber and slices of avocado and crackers on the side$18.00
- Ceviche
Cooked shrimp chopped with onions, cilantro, tomatoes and cucumber, fresh squeezed lime and salt. Served with tostadas$18.00
- Pescado Frito
Fried whole tilapia serve with white rice, beans and a house salad$25.00
- Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon served with white rice and asparagus$19.50
- Chimichanga Del Mar
Cooked shrimp with onions and tomato, deep-fried burrito covered with cheese dip served with white rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato$17.99
Special Dinners
- Carnitas
Cooked pork with rice and beans$16.50
- Chimichangas
Soft or hard. Choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream$14.99
- Enchiladas Suizas
2 enchiladas with shredded chicken covered with green sauce served with rice and beans$14.99
- Cheese Dip Enchiladas
2 enchiladas with shredded chicken or ground beef covered with cheese dip, rice and beans$13.99
- Enchiladas De Mole
2 enchiladas with shredded chicken cover with mole sauce and sesame seeds served with rice and beans$14.99
- Red Enchiladas
2 enchiladas, shredded chicken or ground beef, rice and bean$13.99
- Domingo Burrito
Grilled steak and chicken cooked with chorizo rice and beans covered with cheese dip and a red salsa$17.99
- Carnitas Burrito
Cooked pork with rice and beans covered in cheese dip and green salsa$15.99
- Cerro De La Silla Burrito
Choice of grilled chicken or steak cooked with onions and tomatoes cover with cheese dip and served with rice, beans and pico de gallo$17.50
- Burrito Cancun
8 grilled shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes served white rice, lettuce, sour cream and tomato cover with cheese dip and pico$18.00
- Taco Salad
Taco bowl. Choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and shredded cheese$13.99
- Fajita Taco Salad
Taco bowl. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Choice of meat cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and guacamole$17.50
- Picaditas
3 thick corn tortilla with the protein of your choice (pastor, grilled chicken, carnitas, grilled steak, chorizo) cabbage, queso fresco, tomato and cilantro on the side special salsa$15.99
- The Bowl + Protein
Choose your own protein. White rice bowl topped with black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, grilled onions, mixed bell peppers, lettuce, queso fresco and cilantro$13.00
Vegetarian Dishes
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Cooked red, yellow, green bell peppers, onions, zucchini, tomato and mushrooms served with white rice and black beans, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo$16.50
- Vegetarian Taco Salad
Cooked onions, zucchini, tomato, mushrooms, black beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, shredded cheese and guacamole$14.50
- Enchiladas Espinaca
2 spinach enchiladas covered in green sauce, white rice and black beans$13.99
- Burrito Vegetariano
Cooked onions, zucchini, tomato, mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato, slices of avocado covered in cheese dip and served with white rice$14.50
Soup & Salad
- Steak Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, purple onion and slices of avocado$17.50
- Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, purple onion and slices of avocado$16.50
- Shrimp Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, purple onion and slices of avocado$18.00
- Sopa De Pollo
Chicken, zucchini, potato, onions, carrot, celery and tomato$8.00
- Sopa Chipotle
Chicken, zucchini, potato, onions, carrot, celery, tomato and chipotle sauce$8.50
- Sopa De Tortilla
Chicken, zucchini, potato, onions, carrot, celery, tomato, shredded cheese and tortilla$8.50
Tacos
- Tacos De Calle
Served with cilantro, onions, green or red sauce$2.75
- Soft Tacos
Choice of ground beef, shredded chicken or shredded beef. Served with lettuce and cheese$2.50
- Tacos De Canasta
(4) potato tacos with cheese served with cabbage, tomatoes and queso fresco$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Tacos De La Calle Plate
4 street tacos mixed or match serve with onions, cilantro rice and beans$14.99
- hard taco$2.50
Birria Dishes
- Taco Birria (1)
Single. Served with onions and cilantro$4.50
- Quesadilla Birria (1)
Single. Served with cheese, onions and cilantro$4.75
- Plate Quesbirrias (3)
Rice and beans with caldo de birria, cheese, cilantro and onions$14.75
- Birrria Tacos (3)
Rice and beans served with caldo de birria, cilantro en onions$14.50
Sides
- Shredded Cheese$1.50
- Sour Cream$2.00
- Slices of Avocado$4.75
- Lettuce$1.50
- Lalo's Spicy Salsa$2.00
- Chiles Toreados$2.50
- Arroz$3.75
- Frijol (beans)$3.75
- Arroz y Frijol$6.00
- Delox saled
Rice and beans with lettuce,guacamole sour cream and pico de Gallo$8.75
- Enchilada side
1 enchilada with the choice of Ground Beef,Shredded chicken Shredded Beef$4.50
- small guacamole$2.75
- Side Burrito
come s with rice and beans and the choice of meat Shredded chicken, Shredded beef ,Ground Beef and if you like steak or Grill Chicken would be and extra charge$10.99
- French Fries$4.00
- Tomato$2.50
- Pico de gallo$4.00
- Chile Reyeno$6.00
- side tamal$4.75
- Flour tortilla$1.95
- Corn tortilla$1.95
Beverages
- Coca-Cola$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Fanta$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Dr Pepper$3.50
- Soda Water$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.50
- Coffee$2.75
- Jarritos
Different flavors$3.75
- Milk$2.75
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Orange Juice$3.75
- Apple Juice$3.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.90
- Pineapple Juice$3.75
- coca de botella$3.75
- water$2.50
- kids coke$2.00
- Kids chocolate Milk$2.50
- Kids Orange Juice$2.25
- Kids Apple Juice$2.25
- Kids Cranberry Juice$2.75
- Kids Pineapple Juice$2.75
Kids
- Mac and Cheese$5.99
- Mini Pizza$5.99
- Cheese Quesadilla with Papas$5.99
- Cheeseburger$5.99
- Chicken Tenders
3 pieces$5.99
- Kids Grilled Steak
With rice and beans$8.99
- kids Grilled Chicken
With rice and beans or French Fries$7.99
- Kids Burrito
1 piece. Choice of meat: ground beef, shredded beef or shredded chicken with rice or beans$6.99
- KIds Taco
one hard taco or soft with the choice of meet serve with lettuce and cheese$7.99