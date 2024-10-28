Skip to Main content
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Online
Home
/
Burrito Vegetariano
Burrito Vegetariano
$0
Burrito Vegetariano No's
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Cooked onions, zucchini, tomato, mushrooms, topped with lettuce, tomato, slices of avocado covered in cheese dip and served with white rice
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(603) 291-0300
800 Turnpike Road, 8, New Ipswich, NH 03071
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement