Skip to Main content
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Online
Home
/
Soft Taco Plate (3)
Soft Taco Plate (3)
$0
Protein
Required*
Please select 3
Select...
NO
Select...
Add to Cart
1
3 soft tacos lettuce and cheese on the side Rice and Beans(Choice of meat) Ground Beef Shredded Beef Shredded Chicken
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(603) 291-0300
800 Turnpike Road, 8, New Ipswich, NH 03071
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement