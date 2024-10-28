  • Home
  • /
  • Churrasco (carne Asada)

Churrasco (carne Asada)

$0

Required*
Select...
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Select...
1
Carne asada. 2 grilled rib eye, scallions, onions, lettuce, slices of avocado, pico de gallo, rice and beans. (3) tortillas (corn or flour)