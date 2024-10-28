Skip to Main content
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Online
Home
/
Churrasco (carne Asada)
Churrasco (carne Asada)
$0
Tortillas Choice
Required*
Select...
Meat Temp
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Churrasco No's
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Carne asada. 2 grilled rib eye, scallions, onions, lettuce, slices of avocado, pico de gallo, rice and beans. (3) tortillas (corn or flour)
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(603) 291-0300
800 Turnpike Road, 8, New Ipswich, NH 03071
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement