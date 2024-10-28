Skip to Main content
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Online
Home
/
Fajita Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla
$0
Fajita Quesadilla Protein
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Fajita Quesadilla No's
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Choice of meat. Quesadilla fill with cheese and the meat of your choose with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and slide of tomato
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(603) 291-0300
800 Turnpike Road, 8, New Ipswich, NH 03071
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement