Skip to Main content
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Online
Home
/
Flautas
Flautas
$0
Flautas Protein
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Flautas No's
Select...
appetizer
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Flour. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. 4 flautas with cheese dip
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(603) 291-0300
800 Turnpike Road, 8, New Ipswich, NH 03071
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement