Skip to Main content
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant
0
Order Online
Home
/
The Bowl + Protein
The Bowl + Protein
$0
The Bowl Protein
Select...
The Bowl + Protein No's
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Choose your own protein. White rice bowl topped with black beans, guacamole, sour cream, corn, grilled onions, mixed bell peppers, lettuce, queso fresco and cilantro
El taco Lalo Mexican Restaurant Location and Hours
(603) 291-0300
800 Turnpike Road, 8, New Ipswich, NH 03071
Closed
•
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement